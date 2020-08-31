HS SCHEDULES
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Boys Golf
Bureau Valley at Ridgewood, Valley View GC, Cambridge, 4 p.m.
Cross Country
Kewanee vs. Erie-Prophetstown, Rock Falls at Lake Erie Country Club, 4:30 p.m.
Bureau Valley at Illinois Valley Central, Three Sisters Park, Chillicothe, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Kewanee vs. Mendota at Northeast Park, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Boys Golf
Bureau Valley, Hall at Erie-Prophetstown, Lake Erie, 4 p.m.
Mid-County at Elmwood, Maple Lanes Golf Club, Elmwood, 4 p.m.
Stark County vs. Knoxville, Lake Calhoun Golf Course, 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
St. Bede at Bureau Valley, Hidden Lake Golf Club, Sheffield, 4 p.m.
Kewanee vs. Limestone, Peoria at Newman Golf Course, Peoria, 3:30 p.m.
Mid-County at Elmwood, Maple Lanes Golf Club, 4 p.m.
Cross Country
Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Mid-County, Mercer County at The Dunes, 4 p.m.
Stark County at Princeville, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Kewanee at St. Bede, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept 3
Boys Golf
Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Princeville at The Dunes, 4 p.m.
Kewanee vs. Riverdale, Sherrard, at Fyre Lake Golf Club, Sherrard, 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
Kewanee, Newman at Bureau Valley, Hidden Lake Golf Club, 4 p.m.
Annawan-Wethersfield vs. Princeville, at The Dunes, 4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 4
Idle
Saturday, Sept. 5
Girls Tennis
Kewanee at LaSalle-Peru (frosh soph invite), 8:30 a.m.
Boys Golf
Ridgewood at Mercer County Invitational, Hawthorne Ridge, 8 a.m.
Sunday, Sept. 6
Idle
Monday, Sept. 7
Labor Day, no events
HS CROSS COUNTRY
Friday, Aug. 28, Baker Park
Boys race
Kewanee 28, St. Bede 28, Orion 84
Winner: Colin Vanstechelman, Kewanee, 19:42
Girls race
St. Bede 15
Winner: Brady Mudge, St. Bede, 25:18