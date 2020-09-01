Eastern Conference semifinals: Victor Hedman scored with 5:50 left in the second overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins and their fourth berth in the NHL's Eastern Conference finals in six seasons on Monday night.

Western Conference: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare began a five-goal scoring spree in the first period and Colorado avoided second-round elimination with a 6-3 victory over Dallas in Game 5. The Avalanche trail the Stars 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. They've never won a series in team history when facing a 3-1 deficit. Game 6 is Wednesday.