FAIRBURY — As the race season begins to wind down, race teams and fans congregated to the Fairbury Speedway on Saturday night with for the "Twin 10s FALS Super Nationals." What they saw was expert driving as Bobby Pierce and Nick Hoffman claimed victories while taking home $10,000 apiece.

Presented by New Solutions AG and Casey General Store, the Super Nationals had a big purses for the late model and modified features, and Pierce (late model) and Hoffman (modified) put on a clinic in taking their feature race wins.

There was a loaded field of 80 of the best Modified drivers looking to take home the big check in the AMS-sanctioned race. Hailing from Michigan, Curt Spalding toured the track with a lap of 13.996 seconds to lead group one qualifiers. Oak Lawn’s Bob Pohlman turned a lap of 14.126 to lead group two.

Eight heat races were held with the top two finishers advancing into the main event. Spalding, Hoffman, Tyler Nicely, Pierce, Pohlman, Chris Arnold, Dawson Cook and Allen Weisser won in their respective heat races. Four semis saw Will Krup, Bobby Stremme, Brian Shaw and Kyle Hammer advancing into the feature race.

As the green flag waved, Pohlman took the lead with Cook in second. Following a caution on lap two, Cook raced side by side with Pohlman before the son of the late Gary Cook Jr. pulled out to a 10-car length lead.

As Cook was entering turn one, his car broke, spun around and faced the traffic. Mike Harrison, who was running fourth, had nowhere to go and ran into Cook, causing significant damage to both machines and ended both of their nights.

The restart had Hoffman as the new race leader, followed by Pohlman, Nicely, Pierce and Spalding. Mike McKinney, who started deep in the field after dropping out of his heat race, had moved into 11th after 10 laps.

Hoffman was able to run the bottom of the track, extending his lead as Pierce, running the topside, raced side by side with Nicely. Nicely was able to fend off Pierce as Weisser began to make his move.

Weisser, the 2020 Fairbury track champion, got by Pierce and reeled in Nicely. Weisser overtook Nicely for second on lap 24 as Hoffman encountered slower traffic.

After a lap 29 caution, Hoffman maintained his advantage over Weisser and the hard-charging McKinney was scored in seventh.

Hoffman and Weisser were racing the bottom groove with Hoffman holding a five-car length lead over Weisser before a caution fell on lap 38. Third running Pierce pulled into the pit area to change a tire and fell to the back of the pack.

Going to a single-file restart, Hoffman led Weisser, Nicely, David Stremme and McKinney. With less than 10 laps to go, Weisser began his charge in pursuit of the reigning Summit Modified champion, but as the checkered flag waved, Hoffman laid claim in winning the 8th annual Casey’s Modified National event.

"Our car was good, but I think Allen was a little better," said Hoffman, the Mooresville, N.C., driver. "I couldn’t figure out how to get through that hole in turn two. The car would bounce down the backstretch and I gave up a lot of time."

Returning back to his early season form, Weisser took second, with Nicely, Stremme and McKinney in fifth.

The final race on the MARS Late Model Series schedule saw 34 drivers in attendance. Wisconsin’s Taylor Scheffler time of 12.936 seconds led the group one qualifiers. Bloomington’s Jason Feger clipped a lap of 13.162 seconds to lead group two.

Pierce, Frank Heckenast Jr., Feger and Billy Moyer were the four heat race winners. Mike Provenzano and Ryan Unziceker took their B- main wins.

Pierce wasted little time as the man to beat, jumping out to a 10-car length lead. Moyer had his hands full dealing with Heckenast.

The rapid pace of Pierce had him catching the rear of the 22-car field by lap 10, with Heckenast, Brian Shirley, Moyer and Feger trailing.

Shirley raced Heckenast for second and allowed Pierce to open up a 10-car length lead. A caution fell on lap 38 as Scott James made contact with a mine tire on the backstretch.

Pierce pounded the Fairbury cushion on the race restart as Heckenast and Shirley continued their heated duel. At the end of the 50 laps, Pierce held a 2½-car lead over Heckenast Jr.

"The car was really good tonight," Pierce said. "I faded at the end. I think I was just hard on the tires as the beginning of the race.

"I have to thank my day, he was on the phone helping us. Fairbury has plagued me in the past for bad luck. We had a lot of good luck charms tonight."

Shirley took third, with Tim Manville and Feger completing the top fifth. Scheffler, claimed sixth, as 18th starter Unzicker worked his way to seventh, followed by Allen Weisser, Moyer and Rich Bell.

The next race on the Fairbury schedule is set for Sept. 15 with $15,000 going to the late model winner. More details will be announced this week.