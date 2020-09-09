Cancellations: Overnight and morning rains wiped out the Annawan-Wethersfield and Kewanee High School sports calendars on Tuesday. For A-W, a boys and girls golf match against Bushnell-Prairie City at the Dunes was called off and rescheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10. Princeton called off a cross country meet involving Kewanee, Fieldcresst and St. Bede; a makeup date has not been set. Golf rainouts were rescheduled: Kewanee girls golf will play host to Erie-Prophetstown and Farmington on 4 p.m. Oct. 1 at Baker Park while Kewanee boys golf will play Princeton and St. Bede at 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at Wyaton Golf Course.

Boston Celtics: The club and their charitable arm, the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, are committing $25 million over the next 10 years for initiatives to address racial injustice and social inequities in the greater Boston area.

Gene Budig, the self-effacing educator and baseball fan from small-town Nebraska who became the head of three major universities and the last president of the American League, died Tuesday. He was 81. His death was announced by the commissioner's office and the Charleston RiverDogs, a minor league team he co-owned.

WNBA: Nneka Ogwumike had 20 points and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the New York Liberty 96-70 and A’ja Wilson had 22 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Indiana Fever 92-86 on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Tianna Hawkins made four straight free throws in the final eight seconds and the defending WNBA champion Washington Mystics beat the Minnesota Lynx 89-86 to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Cristiano Ronaldo: The 35-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo became just the second male player to reach 100 goals for a national team when he curled a free kick into the top corner from 25 meters in Portugal's 2-0 away win against Sweden in the Nations League on Tuesday. Ronaldo, who was playing in his 165th game for Portugal, then added a second goal — another curler into the top corner — and needs nine more to surpass the international record of 109 scored by Iran striker Ali Daei from 1993-2006.

Baylor: Became the third Big 12 team forced to postpone its scheduled season opener this weekend after Louisiana Tech reported multiple positive COVID-19 tests Tuesday, a spike connected to the Aug. 27 Hurricane Laura that affected the campus in Ruston, Louisiana.

University of Colorado: Signed a five-year partnership deal with PointsBet, a Denver-based sports betting operator, and negotiated by Learfield IMG College, the media rights holder for Buffaloes athletics.

Florida State: Women's basketball coach Sue Semrau is taking a leave of absence to be with her mother, who is recovering from ovarian cancer, the school announced Tuesday. She'll be replaced by Brooke Wyckoff, who has been associate head coach since 2018.

World Cup: The start of qualifying for lower-ranked teams in North and Central America and the Caribbean was postponed Tuesday until next year. FIFA said qualifiers that had been scheduled for October and November had to be pushed back because of travel and quarantine rules during the coronavirus pandemic.

Denver Broncos: Linebacker Von Miller suffered a season-ending ankle injury toward the end of practice Tuesday.

Portland Timbers: Midfielder Sebastian Blanco tore the ACL in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season. Blanco was MVP of the recent MLS is Back tournament in Florida.

From local reports and wire services. Submit results to ttaylor@starcourier.com.