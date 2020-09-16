32-16; first in AL Central

Up next: Thur vs Twins, Fri-Sun at Reds

Tuesday: Dane Dunning pitched seven effective innings, Luis Robert had a key two-run single and the White Sox strengthened their hold on the AL Central by topping Minnesota 6-2. Dunning (2-0) permitted one earned run and three hits, striking out seven. Tim Anderson and James McCann homered as Chicago (32-16) posted its sixth straight win.

21-22; 5 GB for second in NL Central

Up Next: Wed at Brewers, Thur-Sun at Pirates

Tuesday: Christian Yelich broke out of his slump with a home run and three hits, Ryan Braun also went deep and Milwaukee routed St. Louis 18-3. Keston Hiura and Daniel Vogelbach also homered for the Brewers.

29-20; first in NL Central

Up Next: Wed vs. Indians; Fri-Sun vs. Twins

Tuesday: Willson Contreras and Cameron Maybin were plunked by consecutive pitches from Cleveland reliever Nick Wittgren in the ninth inning, forcing home the winning run as the Cubs beat the Indians 6-5. Javier Báez also homered for the Cubs.

Jake Arrieta pitched effectively into the sixth inning before leaving with an injury, Didi Gregorius hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 4-1 Tuesday night.