Chicago Sky: Alyssa Thomas had 26 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, DeWanna Bonner added 23 points and 12 boards, and the seventh-seeded Connecticut Sun beat the No. 6 seed Chicago Sky 94-81 on Tuesday night in the opening game of the playoffs. Allie Quigley scored 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting, Kahleah Copper added 17 points and Gabby Williams had 16 for Chicago. Courtney Vandersloot had 12 points and six assists.

Phoenix Mercury 85, Washington Mystics 84: Shey Peddy made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to defeat the defending WNBA champion Washington Mystics in the first round of the playoffs. "For me to hit that shot against them is a fairy tale moment," said Peddy, who was cut by the Mystics last month. "I don't think it can get any better than that."