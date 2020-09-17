Anytime a team goes on a ten-game win streak is cause for celebration. Winning streaks like that are earned, not given. There’s hard work that needs to be put in, and adversities that need to be overcome. No team embodies these sentiments more than the Galva Junior High softball team. The season for these girls was scheduled to start in mid-July but with the Coronavirus Pandemic, the IESA kept postponing it, going so far as to briefly cancel the season. Head Coach Jennifer DeCrane said they were told on a Friday that they could start practicing on Monday, and on such short notice they didn’t even practice that first week. In spite of that lack of notice, practice, and the coronavirus protocols put in place, nothing was going to slow down these girls.

Opening the season on August 18th away against Williamsfield, they came out with a solid 10-6 victory, and two days later they followed that up at home, with an impressive 15-0 victory against Stark County. This small team of 11 girls wouldn’t slow down after that hot start, winning their next 8 games to sit at an impressive undefeated 10-0 with one more regular season to play. That game against Ridgewood is scheduled for September 16th.

Regardless of the outcome of the final regular season, they have secured the top seed for Regionals, and have secured a bye week going into the second round. Their bye week will be the longest time without a game these girls have had since their season started, and it is certainly well deserved. The Galva Wildcats having secured the first seed for Regionals will host the winner between Stark County and Rowva, which will be decided on the 21st. The winner will then travel to Galva, to face the Wildcats on September 24th. Regardless of the outcome, these girls have done something remarkable and should be incredibly proud of their accomplishments.