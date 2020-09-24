Golf and cross country postseasons were extended to a second round, the Illinois High School Association announced on Wednesday. Girls tennis and girls swimming and diving remain unchanged.

The IHSA board of directors voted in a special meeting to expand the state series beyond the regional round.

Golf sectionals will be Oct. 12-17 and cross country sectionals will be Oct. 29-31.

The IHSA also released regional assignments in golf. Kewanee will serve as a girls Class 1A regional host at Baker Park and the Ridgewood co-op will be a boys regional host at Valley View Golf Club in Cambridge.

Kewanee girls golf coach Kandice Hansen was overjoyed to hear her seniors would have an opportunity to play on.

"I am very excited that the season is extended," said Hansen. "Especially for Natalie (Yepsen) and Walkyr (Peed). I feel confident that we will have some kids from the golf team that will move on to sectionals! I really like the chances of the girls team being able to come out of regionals, since we are hosting."

Annawan-Wethersfield golf coach Ann Heller says she thinks the IHSA "made the right call."

"I think it is wonderful that the golfers will have an ‘almost’ normal season this year," Heller said. "I had golfed all summer and I felt it was safe and socially distanced. I did not know how this golf season would look the first week of August when Illinois numbers were climbing. I was afraid they would shut us down. We have had a pretty normal golf season since it is outside and we have been able to social distance. I am so happy for the golfers, especially the seniors, who have been able to participate in something this year."

A-W cross country coach Creston Fenn told his team the news at its dual meet in Toulon and they were "super excited."

"They were pumped that they will have a chance to compete in a sectional meet," he added.

"Despite the challenges of this school year, our board has remained committed to providing the most rewarding postseason experiences possible," said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson.

Anderson then explained that the board had directed the staff to explore the feasibility of an expanded postseason at its Sept. 14 regular meeting based on evidence member schools had safely conducted the opening weeks of the two sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

Through Thursday, Illinois had 279,114 confirmed cases, 8,508 deaths, performed 5.2 million tests and had a 96% recovery rate. According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, Illinois has a test positivity rate of 5.39%.

The sectional qualifying conditions have been changed to accommodate the unusual circumstances.

In golf, the top two teams and top four individuals from each regional will advance to sectional.

In cross country, the top five teams will move on. Five individuals will also advance, which is the same standard as before.

Anderson said the IHSA was granted an exemption to the Illinois Department of Public Health rule requiring all contests to be between schools of the same conference or located in the same EMS COVID-19 region. Under this new configuration, some schools, usually those near a region’s border, received postseason assignments at locations outside their region.

"I think this is a step in the right direction," said Kewanee cross country coach Chad Palm in an email. "I am hopeful that they will explore the possibility of having a state championship race as well. Overall, I believe it is indicative of the fact that the sporting communities surrounding both cross country and golf were vigilant in their adherence to guidelines, innovative in their approach to their events, and committed to ensuring that competitions could be held safely for the student athletes. I have believed all along that cross country could run, and the evidence of the season to this point has proven that to be true. It is encouraging to see that the IHSA has come to that conclusion as well."

One stumbling block remains for cross country, however.

"Given the timing, our greatest challenge will be finding hosts, especially in cross country," said Anderson. "We have been granted exemptions to compete outside the COVID Regions in instances, for example, where assigning schools on or near a region border creates better balance in the number of participants at a site."

Anderson said that based on feedback, some member schools will choose not to participate beyond regionals. "We respect those decisions, but still want to provide as many opportunities as possible," he said.