In ordinary circumstances, Nancy Guerrero was the player who showed up to practice early and stayed late.

If Kewanee coach Donna Havelka had the tennis courts open for 2 ½ hours, then Guerrero was there for every second.

The devotion to long practices is the reason she’s gone from taking up the sport as a freshman on a friend’s suggestion to developing into the No. 1 singles player on the Kewanee varsity as a senior.

COVID-19 has put the kibosh on extended practices, though. There’s an hour limit on workouts. "I feel it has affected my game a little bit," Guerrero says. "There’s a lot of space for improvement right now. … I could do better."

It’s little wonder that deprived of court time — her matches have been going long.

In a single set against East Peoria’s Becca Bond, the match went 8-6. When Guerrero teamed up with Ahtiziri Castillo for a doubles match against Rock Island, it took a 10-8 tiebreaker to decide things.

Then there was the marathon match against Newman Central Catholic’s Riley Dunn. It was the first time Guerrero had two tie-breakers on the same day. Guerrero lost the match, but she had rallied in the second set. She forced a tie at 6, then used a 9-7 tiebreaker on the set to force another one, which in this case was a 10-point, win by 2 tiebreaker. That went back and forth and stretched into another overtime because neither gained a 2-point advantage. Dunn finally prevailed 14-12.

So often, the key to stretching out a match is Guerrero’s willingness to take instruction during the changeover. That was certainly the case in the rally required to force the tiebreaker against Newman. After a few pointers from Havelka, Guerrero rattled off three straight games to recover in the second set.

"She was telling me not to turn my shoulder, to hit the ball harder instead of playing it safe," Guerrero said. It was advice that suited her preferred play style. "I prefer long strokes from the back, making them harder on the return."

"When we work with them, we try to tell them what’s going wrong, and Nancy’s always taken that to heart," Havelka said. "So just telling her, she knew exactly what I was talking about and what to do."

"The coaches are really amazing," said Guerrero. "They don’t pressure you. They just want you to have fun."

Another change this year has been Guerrero’s built-in cheering section of 1. Her 3-year-old sister Ruby is at all her matches.

"She’s been with me for most of my games," said Guerrero. "Both of my parents work, so I take care of her. ...Before the season began, I wasn’t sure I could play, because I didn’t know if I could bring her to practice. But once Mrs. H knew that, she allowed me to bring her."

Guerrero is thankful to have so many teammates who’ve been welcoming to her sister and supportive of the situation. "They’re all really nice people. They’re like fun to get along with, fun to be around. They’ve helped me out a lot with my sister and I’m really thankful."

Havelka has a lot of admiration for Guerrero’s sticktoitiveness.

"Proud she hung in there," Havelka said. "She listens to everything you tell her, and she tries it. She’s a sweetheart of a kid. She does not have a killer instinct at all. She will give you the benefit of the doubt. I couldn’t be proud of her because she is a class act."

Guerrero, whom Havelka calls "a solid student" hopes to carry on her interest in biology and mathematics and study nursing. Right now, her plans call for her to attend Blackhawk College, but she is also holding out hope there will be an opportunity to play tennis at the college level.