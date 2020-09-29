Major League Baseball’s playoffs have begun. 16-teams in a round for the wild cards. The White Sox opened Tuesday against the Athletics, as did the other American League teams. The National League starts on Wednesday, with the Cardinals preparing for the Padres and Cubs for the Marlins.

For the Sox, it’s about the matchup. For the Cubs, it’s the feeling in the clubhouse. For the Cardinals, uncertainty about their opponent.

Here’s the outlook for the teams from Chicago and St. Louis, from the beat writers who cover them:

Lucas Giolito and Dallas Keuchel have pitched like aces for the White Sox this season. Giolito finished second in the AL with 97 strikeouts, while Keuchel finished second in the league with a 1.99 ERA. Giolito threw the first no-hitter of his career Aug. 25 against the Pirates, matching a career high with 13 strikeouts. If there’s a Game 3 in the series, Dane Dunning, Dylan Cease and Reynaldo Lopez are among the starting options.

The White Sox have a strong back end of the bullpen, led by closer Alex Colome, who converted 12 saves in 13 chances and had an 0.81 ERA in 21 games. The A’s had the best bullpen ERA in the AL this season at 2.76. Liam Hendriks converted 14 of 15 save opportunities and was 3-1 with a 1.78 ERA.

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu is a top candidate for AL MVP. He had 60 RBIs, leading the league for the second consecutive season, and also finished first in the AL with 76 hits and fifth in OPS (.987). Shortstop Tim Anderson also has been in the MVP conversation for most of the season; he finished second in the AL with a .322 average and tied for first in runs (45).

— LeMond Pope, Chicago Tribune

In the hours leading to the conclusion of the regular season, the Chicago Cubs collectively expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to play a 60-game season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic as well their gratitude toward their teammates.

"We understand that we’re the lucky ones," club President Theo Epstein said Sunday on a conference call. "In 2020, we’ve gotten to keep going to work. It was not always certain that we’d be able to play. There are people out there who are putting themselves truly in harm’s way every day. There are huge parts of the country that are not guaranteed their health or the ability to put food on the table. That’s the real difficulty of 2020."

And if this was the last season for Kris Bryant in a Cubs uniform, his teammates were thrilled that he finished strong with home runs in his final two games. "That was loud and long," manager David Ross said. "He feels very good. The at-bats are great. It’s nice to see that. Looks like he’s in a really good place."

If this is the last season for Jon Lester in a Cubs uniform, Kyle Schwarber made sure the veteran pitcher received his proper kudos. Schwarber said Lester, 36, has helped many teammates without drawing attention to his acts of kindness.

"He’s the guy who wants to make sure he’s taking care of his guys and making sure everyone is getting what they need," Schwarber said. "He doesn’t want to be in the limelight except when it’s a big game."

— Mark Gonzales, Chicago Tribune

For the first time since Major League Baseball expanded its playoffs beyond the World Series, the Cardinals will face the Padres, a team they did not play in the regular season.

"We'll find out," manager Mike Shildt said. "We've never done it before, but why not? They haven't seen us either."

The Cardinals announced Monday that lefty Kwang Hyun Kim will make his postseason debut and start Game 1.

"It usually helps the pitcher more than the hitter," Game 2 starter Adam Wainwright said of a first look at a team. "In my opinion, when a guy maybe hasn't seen you before, maybe they haven't seen you this year, what you're working (on), that can be a really good thing for our pitchers."

With championship experience in the KBO and World Baseball classic, Kim has a deceptive delivery and as many as three different variations of his slider for an opponent to decode. He also is a lefty. The Padres went 10-10 in games started by lefties.

Catcher Yadier Molina thinks there’s more familiar, than unfamiliar, about the playoff atmosphere. "I've been in the postseason for a long time, (and) if you get hot at the right time you can do it," Molina said. "Play the game the right way. I think we can do that. If we play the game the right way, we can win it all."

— Derrick Gould, St. Louis Post-Dispatch